Toksvig, who was announced as the new host last year, says "this season you'll find all the *Nugacities you could hope for along with some straightforward Nescience, the odd Narquois comment and a lot of Narishkeit, all of which adds up to a Neogenesis on the letter N. Oh, and we had fun too.”

It certainly looks like it.

You can find out how she gets on when series 'N' hits BBC2 this autumn, with quite a line-up of all-star guests.

More like this

How will Cariad Lloyd, Clive Anderson, Colin Lane, Corey Taylor, David Mitchell, Deirdre O’Kane, Frankie Boyle, Gyles Brandreth, Holly Walsh, Jason Manford, Jeremy Clarkson, Jerry Springer, Jimmy Carr, Jo Brand, Johnny Vegas, Josh Widdicombe, Lee Mack, Lolly Adefope, Lucy Beaumont, Lucy Porter, Matt Lucas, Miles Jupp, Nish Kumar, Noel Fielding, Phill Jupitus, Rhod Gilbert, Richard Osman, Romesh Ranganathan, Ronni Ancona, Ross Noble, Sarah Millican, Sarah Pascoe, Susan Calman and Victoria Coren Mitchell do for you?

Advertisement

And breathe.