First look at Gary Barlow's new BBC1 talent show Let It Shine
A new trailer gives fans a glimpse of what to expect from the Beeb's new series
Strictly fans, it's going to be a long nine months as we await the return of our favourite series. We may still be frolicking in the glittery goodness that was last night's final but the reality is starting to set in that – bar a Christmas special – there will be no more sequins, sparkles or dancing until September 2017.
But the BBC have a trick up their sleeves. With The Voice now the property of ITV, they're launching a brand new entertainment show this January with Gary Barlow at its helm. Let It Shine will go on the hunt for five male singers to play the leads in a Take That musical launching in 2017.
And Barlow has enlisted plenty of famous friends to help him on his search. Joining him on the judging panel are X Factor veteran Dannii Minogue and Spandau Ballet singer Martin Kemp – and the show will be fronted by chat show supremo Graham Norton and former Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc.
Let It Shine launches on Saturday 7th January and will go head-to-head with ITV's first series of The Voice. And while viewers are already familiar with the spinning chairs of ITV's contest, a new trailer gives us a sneak peek at what to expect from the BBC's offering.
Think Backstreet Boys, One Direction, Jackson 5 and more...