Strictly fans, it's going to be a long nine months as we await the return of our favourite series. We may still be frolicking in the glittery goodness that was last night's final but the reality is starting to set in that – bar a Christmas special – there will be no more sequins, sparkles or dancing until September 2017.

But the BBC have a trick up their sleeves. With The Voice now the property of ITV, they're launching a brand new entertainment show this January with Gary Barlow at its helm. Let It Shine will go on the hunt for five male singers to play the leads in a Take That musical launching in 2017.