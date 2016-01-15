Emotions run high in the series opener, as 29-year-old Arunima, who has been in a wheelchair since she was young, worries that a man might struggle to see past her disability.

Dog lover Suzie meanwhile wants a partner who'll feel the same reverence for pugs (hers is called Doug) that she does. When she gets a pug owner as her date (his is called Cuthbert), the hounds of love really start barking...

There are some beautiful moments, but there's plenty of humour too. And we defy you not to feel intense embarrassment on behalf on one particular dater...

First Dates returns Friday 15th January at 10pm on Channel 4