First Dates is back – and now Cupid is working his magic on Fridays
The glorious Channel 4 show is back for a fifth series with an equally inspiring and cringeworthy first episode...
If you've watched the endlessly entertaining First Dates every week, here's some crucial news. The Channel 4 fixed rig show is no longer on Thursdays at 10pm: it's now on FRIDAYS at 10pm.
The dating show returns tonight (Friday 15th January) for a fifth series with Maitre d' Fred Sirieix at the helm, as a new, extremely varied, batch of romantics come looking for love.
Emotions run high in the series opener, as 29-year-old Arunima, who has been in a wheelchair since she was young, worries that a man might struggle to see past her disability.
Dog lover Suzie meanwhile wants a partner who'll feel the same reverence for pugs (hers is called Doug) that she does. When she gets a pug owner as her date (his is called Cuthbert), the hounds of love really start barking...
There are some beautiful moments, but there's plenty of humour too. And we defy you not to feel intense embarrassment on behalf on one particular dater...
First Dates returns Friday 15th January at 10pm on Channel 4