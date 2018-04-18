During their date, Emma reveals that being on a date is a "brand new ball game" and that she has previously been on "zero" dates.

Which Ian can certainly relate to, because when the 31-year-old science technician first appeared on the Channel 4 show back in September 2017, the date he went on with Stacie was also his first ever date. Sadly, it all ended on a low note when Stacie said she didn't want to see him again.

As he relays the story, Ian says that "unfortunately the previous person didn't click" - although quickly, and very smoothly, adds that he's very glad he's with Emma on this second date.

More like this

But will it be second time lucky? Will love blossom between these two dating novices? We'll have to wait and see - but we flipping well hope so.

Advertisement

First Dates continues Wednesdays on Channel 4 at 10pm