That's precisely what happened to poor Adam, who walked into the First Dates restaurant and met his date Mandy at the bar.

He seemed a bit perturbed that Mandy was already talking to a handsome chap called Stuart. But Stuart was the one who was left put-out and looking on as he saw Mandy giggling with Adam as they got underway with their date. "I think he's her type. She was after someone quite tall," Stuart mused to Merlin. "Someone taller than me - I'm a short arse."

Stuart on First Dates (Channel 4)

Oh dear.

This rather unconventional set-up needs a bit of explanation: Mandy and Stuart are (very) amiable exes who came to the restaurant together to go on separate dates and try and find new romance. And, of course, they ended up on adjacent tables.

Viewers couldn't handle the awkwardness.

