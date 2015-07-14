Newsreaders have enjoyed success on the show before, with Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid proving popular for her energetic routines with pro partner Kevin Clifton in 2013 while Natasha Kaplinsky was the inaugural winner with her partner Brendan Cole in 2004.

Sources on the show told RadioTimes.com that this year's contest will include more "heartland" BBC contestants, and Fiona Bruce would certainly fit the bill. She's a familiar face on the BBC, having fronted Crimewatch and hosting the aforementioned Antiques Roadshow alongside the news. But it looks like we'll have to wait until there's a disco dancing version.

Rumoured contestants include pop star Peter Andre, weather presenter Carol Kirkwood and former Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to the BBC later this year

