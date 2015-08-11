Finally, the Tom Hiddleston Chris Pratt dance-off we dreamed of
Loki and the Guardians of the Galaxy Star Lord get their groove on in the ultimate shakedown (too bad it's only a Vine)
An epic dance-off between two of the Internet's favourite movers do you say? Don't mind if we do.
Tom Hiddleston and Chris Pratt have already displayed their respective booty-shaking brilliance, but we've never seen them dance together – until now.
Sadly, the pair haven't actually met for an ultimate Loki v Star Lord shakedown, but thanks to some editing sleight of hand we can at least imagine how it would pan out.
Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is due out on cinemas in 2017, and while Hiddleston's Thor character Loki won't be turning up there, who's to say there won't be an Avengers/Guardians confrontation in the not-too-distant future?
This Vine fantasy could yet become reality.