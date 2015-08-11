Sadly, the pair haven't actually met for an ultimate Loki v Star Lord shakedown, but thanks to some editing sleight of hand we can at least imagine how it would pan out.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is due out on cinemas in 2017, and while Hiddleston's Thor character Loki won't be turning up there, who's to say there won't be an Avengers/Guardians confrontation in the not-too-distant future?

Advertisement

This Vine fantasy could yet become reality.

More like this

Read more: Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie scale the Matterhorn for The Night Manager