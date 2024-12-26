Babatunde Aleshe, Tom Rosenthal, Rachel Riley and Martin Kemp all joined experts Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller for some exciting tasks.

And Siobhan McSweeney oversaw proceedings on hosting duties.

The first task saw the celebrities use "hand building" technique, which meant they had to sculpt a Winter Wonderland scene off a potter's wheel.

It's safe to say everyone was fairly new to this technique, with some questionable-looking figurines emerging (ahem, Tom).

The Festive Pottery Throw Down 2024.

The gang were left at the mercy of the pottery gods as their clay offerings were left in the kiln overnight.

Next up, the line-up had to make as many wine coolers as possible during just 20 minutes.

What looked fairly simple to make proved to be quite difficult indeed as the potter's wheel was difficult to control.

Everyone managed to get a couple out for judging, but it was down to Keith and Rich to decide which ones would be squashed and added to the dreaded bucket.

Babatunde and Martin came out of it fairly well, with semi-uniform offerings for the judges to praise.

Martin was crowned the winner of that task, making a total of three wine coolers which were all crucially uniform.

The next day, the celebrities returned to the workshop to see if the kiln had been kind to them before painting.

Thankfully, everyone's came out OK, with just a couple of cracks to show.

With paining done, it was back to the kiln to see how the colours would set.

The next day, everyone's offerings really did come out well, with beautiful colours and storytelling on show.

It was down to Martin and Rachel as to who would be crowned the winner, with Martin's making Keith cry from the visible story-telling aspect, and Rachel's mathematically perfect piece.

In the end, Martin Kemp was named the winner of The Festive Pottery Throw Down 2024.

