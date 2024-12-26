This year, the line-up will have to make a Winter Wonderland through a technique called "hand building" (using the clay off a potter's wheel).

They will then have to make as many wine coolers as possible within a time limit.

Without further ado, meet the four contestants taking on the difficult challenge of The Festive Pottery Throw Down 2024.

The Festive Pottery Throw Down 2024 line-up: Full cast

Babatunde Aleshe

Babatunde Aleshe. ITV

Age: 38

Job: Actor and comedian

Instagram: @babatundecomedian

Viewers will know Babatunde Aleshe from his multiple appearances on TV. Not only has he had guest roles in New Tricks, Doctor Who, EastEnders and Frankie, but he's also appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox, I'm A Celebrity and Taskmaster as himself.

Tom Rosenthal

Tom Rosenthal. Instagram/@rosengrams

Age: 36

Job: Actor and comedian

Instagram: @rosengrams

Tom Rosenthal is perhaps best-known for his role as Jonny Goodman in Friday Night Dinner and Marcus Gallo in Plebs. You'll have also seen him in Broadchurch, Dad's Army: The Lost Episodes and has enjoyed a successful career at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Rachel Riley

Rachel Riley.

Age: 38

Job: Countdown star

Instagram: @rachelrileyrr

Rachel Riley has been a member of the Countdown team since 2009, replacing Carol Vorderman as the assistant. She has a degree in applied maths from Oriel College, Oxford.

Martin Kemp

Martin Kemp.

Age: 63

Job: Reality star

Instagram: @martinjkemp

Martin Kemp is the bassist in Spandau Ballet, but became a household name from his role as Steve Owen in EastEnders. He's also appeared in Father Brown, Waterloo Road, McDonald & Dodds and Murder, They Hope.

The Festive Pottery Throw Down airs on Channel 4 on Thursday 26th December at 9pm.

