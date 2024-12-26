The Festive Pottery Throw Down 2024 line-up: Meet the cast
Meet who'll be throwing down the clay this year.
Four celebrities will be heading to Stoke-on-Trent to take part in The Festive Pottery Throw Down special.
Babatunde Aleshe, Tom Rosenthal, Rachel Riley and Martin Kemp will join host Siobhan McSweeney and experts Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller for an exciting festive display.
This year, the line-up will have to make a Winter Wonderland through a technique called "hand building" (using the clay off a potter's wheel).
They will then have to make as many wine coolers as possible within a time limit.
Without further ado, meet the four contestants taking on the difficult challenge of The Festive Pottery Throw Down 2024.
The Festive Pottery Throw Down 2024 line-up: Full cast
- Babatunde Aleshe
- Tom Rosenthal
- Rachel Riley
- Martin Kemp
Babatunde Aleshe
Age: 38
Job: Actor and comedian
Instagram: @babatundecomedian
Viewers will know Babatunde Aleshe from his multiple appearances on TV. Not only has he had guest roles in New Tricks, Doctor Who, EastEnders and Frankie, but he's also appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox, I'm A Celebrity and Taskmaster as himself.
Tom Rosenthal
Age: 36
Job: Actor and comedian
Instagram: @rosengrams
Tom Rosenthal is perhaps best-known for his role as Jonny Goodman in Friday Night Dinner and Marcus Gallo in Plebs. You'll have also seen him in Broadchurch, Dad's Army: The Lost Episodes and has enjoyed a successful career at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Rachel Riley
Age: 38
Job: Countdown star
Instagram: @rachelrileyrr
Rachel Riley has been a member of the Countdown team since 2009, replacing Carol Vorderman as the assistant. She has a degree in applied maths from Oriel College, Oxford.
Martin Kemp
Age: 63
Job: Reality star
Instagram: @martinjkemp
Martin Kemp is the bassist in Spandau Ballet, but became a household name from his role as Steve Owen in EastEnders. He's also appeared in Father Brown, Waterloo Road, McDonald & Dodds and Murder, They Hope.
The Festive Pottery Throw Down airs on Channel 4 on Thursday 26th December at 9pm.
