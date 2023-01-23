That's why it was great news when Fastest Finger First was announced back in August 2022, giving winning contestants a fast track into the main hot seat to be quizzed by Jeremy Clarkson .

It's wild to think that Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? first aired on ITV more than two decades ago, but it stands firm as being many quiz heads' dream TV series to appear on.

But it's been reported that after just one season, Fastest Finger First has reached its end - or at least, it won't be returning any time soon. According to an official statement given to Digital Spy, ITV said: "As it stands we haven't recorded any future episodes of Fastest Finger First but wouldn't rule out further shows in the future."

The show, hosted by Anita Rani, saw contestants compete in various rounds of Millionaire's first challenge, Fastest Finger First, with the winner being fast tracked to sit opposite Clarkson on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Fastest Finger First executive producer Kieran Doherty previously revealed that the new gameshow was "just another way in" to the main quiz, with more than 75,000 people applying to compete on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? every season.

He explained: "The thing is, if you apply for Millionaire solely just on its own, and you go through the process and you get selected, you're selected to sit on Fastest Finger First row. And even at that, there's no guarantee [of playing the main game]. You have to win Fastest Finger First in that episode.

"If someone gets on the chair for a long run, even though you made it to the show, you may not end up sitting in the hot seat," he continued. "Just getting to Fastest Finger First is an accomplishment in and of itself but it's no guarantee."

While the new series only ran for five episodes, it definitely brought some new life to the beloved gameshow's format. Previously speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Rani also addressed the exciting nature of the show.

"It's the time pressure and the pressure of whoever gets there quickest so [the producers have] kind of taken that and run with it, which is very clever.

"I think [with] some of the best quiz shows, it's the psychology around it that comes into play. And [Fastest Finger First] is that."

Fastest Finger First is available to watch on ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

