Fastest Finger First host reveals biggest mistake contestants make

The series expands on Millionaire's Fastest Finger First round, with five contestants playing against each other in multiple rounds before the two with the most points go head-to-head in a quizzing duel.

ITV's Fastest Finger First makes its TV debut on Bank Holiday Monday afternoon, and while fans of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire's very first round will have an advantage, host Anita Rani has revealed the most common "mistake" that contestants often make.

The winner of the episode is then fast-tracked to play Millionaire, skipping the show's Fastest Finger First round and sitting opposite Jeremy Clarkson to play the main game straightaway.

Anita Rani with contestant Helen Patrick. Stellify Media/ITV

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Rani spoke about the exciting nature of the show.

"It's the time pressure and the pressure of whoever gets there quickest so [the producers have] kind of taken that and run with it, which is very clever.

"I think [with] some of the best quiz shows, it's the psychology around it that comes into play. And [Fastest Finger First] is that."

She added that contestants begin to panic when they start to think about their opponent's mindset, adding: "So when you're sitting head to head, it's not just whether you know the answer and whether you're fast enough, you're also thinking about the other person.

"But therein lies the mistake. You need to sort of forget about what they're doing and just stick to your own game."

The five winners of Fastest Finger First will feature in the new season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire later this year.

If you're tempted to apply to the show, Anita Rani and executive producer Kieran Doherty spoke to RadioTimes.com about the easiest route to get into the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire chair.

Fastest Finger First airs on Monday 29th August at 4:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub, with episodes airing every afternoon that week. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

