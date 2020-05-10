After the four contestants create an item in line with a theme set by Keith Lemon, the comedian then choose which crafter to eliminate.

The remaining three contestants go through to the next round, which requires creating something for a celebrity guest, who gives them an idea of what they would like.

Keith Lemon and the celebrity guest then choose who wins the episode, but what does the contestant win?

Eamonn Holmes and Keith Lemon chatting to a contestant (Credit: Channel 4)

What does each episode's winner receive as a prize?

The contestants that appear on the show do not compete for a cash prize or title, but instead the chance for their creation to be taken home by the celebrity guest.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Keith Lemon said that the lack of financial gain in the show is what sets it apart from other competition shows like Bake-Off and the Sewing Bee.

He added that instead a celebrity commissions them to create a piece of work and then praises it "which makes them feel even better about themselves".

"It does make you feel good. It's good for you to do crafting and when someone comes along and says your crafting is amazing, it makes your chest feel even bigger, it's good for your soul you know."

Eamonn Holmes will is the first celebrity guest to appear on the series, commissioning a sculpture for his garden.

The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft begins tonight at 8pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.