Keith Lemon and Anna Richardson present the quirky competition show, but which celebs will be dropping by the factory to judge the crafters' work?

Eamonn Holmes

Broadcaster Eamonn Holmes will be the craft competition's first celebrity guest, appearing in episode one.

The Northern Irish journalist is best known for hosting This Morning on Fridays alongside his wife Ruth Langsford, his Talkradio show and Sunrise on Sky News from 2005 until 2016.

Eamonn tasks the competitors with creating a sea-themed garden feature.

Katherine Ryan

Comedian Katherine Ryan visits the factory in episode two of the series.

The Canadian comic regularly appears on panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, Would I Lie to You? and hosts The Fix and Your Face or Mine? alongside Jimmy Carr.

Katherine asks that week's crafters to create a catropolis for her cat.

Mel B

Spice Girl Mel B is episode three's special guest, asking crafters to design a wellbeing room feature to take home with her.

Scary Spice has established a presenting career since the Spice Girls dissolved – she's hosted Lip Sync Battle UK, appeared as a judge on America's Got Talent, The X Factor Australia and is a team captain on Celebrity Juice.

Martin Kemp

Musician Martin Kemp drops by the factory during episode four, commissioning the crafters to make a dog-themed thank-you gift for Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick.

Martin is best known as the bassist in new wave band Spandau Ballet and the role of Steve Owen in Eastenders.

Spencer Matthews & Vogue Williams

Socialite couple Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams are the famous guests of episode five, asking crafters to make a Scottish themed centre piece for Vogue's birthday party at the Spencer family's Highlands home.

Spencer Matthews rose to fame as a cast member of reality show Made in Chelsea and has since appeared on The Jump, Celebrity Masterchef and Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too – the couple's E4 series.

Irish model Vogue Williams starred in Fade street – Ireland's answer to The Hills – before competing on Australia's Dancing with the Stars, Bear Grylls: Mission Survive and The Jump. She was previously married to Westlife singer Brian McFadden.

Nick Grimshaw

DJ Nick Grimshaw appears in the series's sixth episode, during which he requests an 80s themes suspended hanging centre piece for a charity gala.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter hosted the Breakfast Show from 2012 until 2018, and now fronts the Drivetime show. He was a judge during series 12 of The X Factor and has appeared on Celebrity Juice, Celebrity Gogglebox and Children in Need.

The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft begins Sunday 10th May at 8pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.