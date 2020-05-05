Here's everything you need to know about the famous faces fronting the Fantastical Factory of Curious Crafts...

Who is Keith Lemon?

Keith Lemon (GETTY)

Keith Lemon, real name Leigh Francis, is a comedian, presenter and actor who is best known as the face of Celebrity Juice on ITV2.

Born in Leeds, Francis began his comedy career in skits and rose to fame with his Channel 4 sketch show Bo' Selecta!, in which he lampooned various celebs including Craig David, Mel B and Elton John.

Francis then developed his Keith Lemon character and took him on tour for ITV2's Keith Lemon's Very Brilliant World Tour in 2008, which proved to be a successful hit.

As a result, Celebrity Juice featuring Lemon was created in 2008 and continues to air on ITV2 to this date.

The 47-year-old comedian has since hosted a number of other shows as Lemon, including Sing If You Can, Through the Keyhole, Shopping with Keith Lemon and The Keith Lemon Sketch Show. He also starred in Keith Lemon: The Film alongside Kelly Brook, Verne Troyer and Paddy McGuinness.

Francis is also an avid crafter and displays various pieces of his artwork on social media.

Francis is married to Jill Carter, a beauty therapist, with whom he has two children.

Who is Anna Richardson?

Anna Richardson (GETTY)

Anna Richardson is a television presenter and journalist, best known for hosting Channel 4's Naked Attraction.

Born in Wellington, Richardson began her television career on Channel 4's The Big Breakfast before presenting ITV series Big Screen.

The 49-year-old journalist then went onto present The Sex Education Show in 2008, which aired on Channel 4 for five seasons until 2011. She also hosted a range of factual programmes for the channel, such as Secret Eaters, Supershoppers, How to Retire at 40 and How to Get Fit Fast.

Richardson also writes and produces television series, such as No Waste Like Home, Turn Back Your Body Clock and You Are What You Eat.

She recently presented Channel 4's documentary Thomas Cook: The Rise and Fall of Britain's Oldest Travel Agent last year and has presented Naked Attraction since 2016.

Anna Richardson has been in a relationship with comedienne and former Bake-Off presenter Sue Perkins since 2014.

The Fantastical Factory of Curious Crafts begins Sunday 10th May at 8pm on Channel 4.