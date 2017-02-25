So that’s Nightfall rocking out to Footloose, Five to Five repping Hairspray’s You Can’t Stop the Beat and Drive showing off the appropriately car-themed Grease is the word – and while we’re sure they’ll have plenty of other songs to whip out for the final test of their skills you can definitely say you saw them here first.

Elsewhere, tonight’s episode will also see the reunion between boyband Take That and sometime member Robbie Williams for a special performance – though Williams has had to pull out of an extended guest judging role due to an undisclosed “ailment,” according to the BBC.

Advertisement

Let it Shine continues on BBC1 tonight (Saturday 25th February) at 6.45pm