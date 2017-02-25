However, according to the BBC an “ailment” means that Williams has had to pull out of the judging role, with Kay stepping in to judge the contestants alongside Barlow, Martin Kemp and Dannii Minogue (though tonight’s overall winner will be judged solely by a public vote).

“Sadly due to an ailment [Williams] is unable to continue with the role of guest judge and we wish Robbie a very speedy recovery,” a BBC spokesperson said.

“However we are thrilled to announce that Peter Kay will join as guest judge and sit on the panel alongside Gary Barlow, Dannii Minogue and Martin Kemp for tomorrow night’s live final.

“As well as confessing to being Take That’s number one fan, Peter is a one of Britain’s best-loved comedians, a BAFTA winning actor and has released two huge number one singles for charity.

“He has also starred in the award-winning musical The Producers in Manchester and Cardiff. As the man with the most-successful comedy tour of all time in the UK, Peter is ideally placed to pass on advice to the finalists on how to win over live audiences.”

Still, Take That fans shouldn’t be too disheartened, as apparently Williams still plans to perform on the night with his old bandmates despite his indisposition.

Clearly, despite all obstacles Robbie Williams still just wants the world to let him entertain us.

Let it Shine continues on BBC1 tonight (Saturday 25th February) at 6.45pm