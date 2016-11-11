"I am coming to London to host my 7th annual Global Gift Gala and couldn’t resist a visit to see my favourite Loose Women", the actress said. "See you soon ladies!”

It's not the first time she's been on Loose Women, though. Longoria previously popped up as a guest in December 2015.

However, this will be her first time taking over hosting duties.

More like this

She'll team up with Andrea McLean, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams to discuss the debates of the day and welcome the day’s celebrity guests.

It's a busy week for the panel, with a Robbie Williams Special on Monday and a Cliff Richard Special planned for Tuesday too.

Advertisement

Catch Eva Longoria on Loose Women on Friday November 18th