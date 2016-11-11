Eva Longoria is joining the Loose Women panel as a guest presenter
The Desperate Housewives star joins the ladies as a co-host for the first time
Sherrie Hewson left quite the gap when she departed Loose Women after years on the show but it looks as though they've found a fitting replacement in Desperate Housewives actress turned Hollywood superstar Eva Longoria - well, for one show at least.
The actress is jetting into London for a charity event, and will join the panel for a one-off guest presenter appearance on Friday November 18th.
"I am coming to London to host my 7th annual Global Gift Gala and couldn’t resist a visit to see my favourite Loose Women", the actress said. "See you soon ladies!”
It's not the first time she's been on Loose Women, though. Longoria previously popped up as a guest in December 2015.
However, this will be her first time taking over hosting duties.
She'll team up with Andrea McLean, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams to discuss the debates of the day and welcome the day’s celebrity guests.
It's a busy week for the panel, with a Robbie Williams Special on Monday and a Cliff Richard Special planned for Tuesday too.
Catch Eva Longoria on Loose Women on Friday November 18th