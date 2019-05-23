Michael Rice had originally scored a tally of 16 points, including just three from the public (only Germany scored lower, with zero public points). However, the 13 points he was given by the juries has now been reduced to eight.

The scoring error occurred after the Belarusian jury was dismissed for revealing their votes from the first semi-final, breaking Eurovision's rules. Instead, an estimated result for Belarus was generated for the final, but it was "incorrect".

"Due to a human error an incorrect aggregated result was used," the Eurovision Broadcast Union said in a statement.

"The EBU and its partners... deeply regret that this error was not identified earlier and will review the processes and controls in place to prevent this from happening again."

The adjusted score has no bearing on the top four finishers, with winner the Netherlands' score rising by six points to 498. Italy, Russia and Switzerland – who completed the top of the leaderboard – all gained extra points.

And as for the UK, well, at least the only way is up... We hope.

Eurovision 2020 will be held in The Netherlands following Duncan Laurence's win