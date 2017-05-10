Eurovision fans are gutted that Montenegro’s ponytail man didn’t qualify for the final
Slavko Kalezic and new song Space missed out on a place in the main competition, and people are furious
Tuesday night saw the first semi-final for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, with all the hopefuls from around the world lining up for their shot against the Big Five competing countries (the UK, Spain, Italy, France and Germany) and whoever qualifies from the second semi-final this Thursday.
And a firm favourite among viewers on the night was Montenegro’s Slavko Kalezic, with his song Space (which challenges binary notions of gender) and long ponytail-whipping routine hailed as the true spirit of Eurovision by fans online.
However, when the voting closed and the 10 finallists were announced, fans were shocked to discover that Montenegro has missed out on one of the coveted spots, with final places instead going to Moldova, Azerbaijan, Greece, Sweden, Portugal, Poland, Armenia, Australia, Cyprus and Belgium.
It’s fair to say that some viewers were fairly perturbed by the news.
OK – let’s say VERY perturbed.
Still, at least we can take some comfort from the fact that the dancing gorilla and horse-headed man on a stepladder (featuring in Italy and Azerbaijan's respective acts) will definitely be in the final.
Don't worry guys – Eurovision’s weird and wonderful spirit still lives on.
The 62nd Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place on Saturday in Kiev, Ukraine, and will be broadcast live on BBC1 with commentator Graham Norton