However, when the voting closed and the 10 finallists were announced, fans were shocked to discover that Montenegro has missed out on one of the coveted spots, with final places instead going to Moldova, Azerbaijan, Greece, Sweden, Portugal, Poland, Armenia, Australia, Cyprus and Belgium.

It’s fair to say that some viewers were fairly perturbed by the news.

OK – let’s say VERY perturbed.

More like this

Still, at least we can take some comfort from the fact that the dancing gorilla and horse-headed man on a stepladder (featuring in Italy and Azerbaijan's respective acts) will definitely be in the final.

Don't worry guys – Eurovision’s weird and wonderful spirit still lives on.

Advertisement

The 62nd Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place on Saturday in Kiev, Ukraine, and will be broadcast live on BBC1 with commentator Graham Norton