Tongiht's Eurovision Song Contest 2026 final sees 25 countries all trying their absolutely hardest to secure themselves this year's crown.

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As is custom, the winner will be decided by a combination of the public votes and the votes from each country's jury.

The jury members watch a separate show the day before the Grand Final and have their say on who impressed them the most, with their scores revealed via the traditional calls around Europe from each country's spokesperson. This year the UK's vote will be delivered by La Voix.

But who makes up this year's UK jury? Read on for the list of the famous names who will have a big say in who takes home the Eurovision trophy.

Who is on the UK jury for Eurovision 2026?

UK jury member Tilly Lockey. Tim P. Whitby/Variety/Getty Images

This year's UK Eurovision jury is made up of Anu Omideyi, Tilly Lockey, Raya, Nathan Powell, Dr Ava Peterson and Harry Hornsby.

Anu Omideyi is a festival and choir director whilst Tilly Lockey is an influencer known for her bionic arms who won the CBBC talent show Got What It Takes? in 2021.

Joining them is singer-songwriter Raya, creative director Nathan Powell and lecturer at Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts Dr Ava Peterson. Making up the final member of the jury is lead singer of band The Cases Harry Hornsby.

Their votes will be revealed tonight by this year's UK jury spokesperson Strictly Come Dancing favourite La Voix.

As always Graham Norton will be providing commentary whilst Rylan Clark and Sara Cox will be giving their input for BBC Radio 2.

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The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to take part in the event due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

This year, a number of countries will boycott the contest following the European Broadcasting Union’s decision not to expel Israel from the competition.

At the EBU general assembly in December 2025, a vote was held to introduce new rules that would stop governments and third parties from disproportionately promoting songs to influence voters. No vote was held on Israel’s participation.

The EBU said in a statement: "A large majority of members agreed that there was no need for a further vote on participation and that the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 should proceed as planned, with the additional safeguards in place."

Following this, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland confirmed they would not participate in this year’s Eurovision.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ said: "RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there, which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk."

The BBC, which broadcasts the competition in the UK, has said it supports the decision made by the EBU. "This is about enforcing the rules of the EBU and being inclusive," it said in a statement.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 final will take place on Saturday 16 May 2026.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

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