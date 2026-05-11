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UK's Eurovision 2026 hopeful Look Mum No Computer: "We've gone for a different tactic with this one"
The UK's entry, Look Mum No Computer, aka Simon Battle, is armed with a flame-throwing hoover – and means business.
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Published: Monday, 11 May 2026 at 5:00 pm
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