Viewers have taken to Twitter to praise last year's runner-up Sam Ryder after he returned to perform his new single Mountain in the final's interval, with many calling for him to represent the UK again.

It's been a night of exciting performances over on BBC One thanks to the Eurovision Song Contest – and that's not just down to all this year's entries.

The singer took to the stage with Queen drummer Roger Taylor to debut his single during the international competition after coming in second place in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Fans described the performance as "unbelievable" on social media, with one tweeter describing Ryder as "goodness personified", adding that he's like "a cross between a Labrador and a packet of digestives".

Meanwhile, others called for Sam Ryder represent the UK once again, with one writing: "Is it too late to make this Sam Ryder performance our entry?"

One fan said that he deserved to win "based on this performance", while another tweeted that they wish they could vote for the Bristolian, writing: "Voice of an angel AND a sparkly jumpsuit".

Ryder wouldn't be the first Eurovision star to return to the competition – just this year alone, both Swedish entry Loreen and Lithuania's Monika Linkytė representing their countries for the second time.

This year's UK entry is Mae Muller, who was the last act to perform with her track I Wrote A Song.

