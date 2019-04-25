Announcing the news on Twitter, Rylan said: “I’ve waited my whole life to do this, and I can’t believe it’s finally happening. I’m excited for everything! The backdrop: is it going to be the London skyline, is it going to be the Dome? A picture of me? I don’t know, it could be anything, but I’m so excited to be doing it!"

Rylan will be following on from Eurovision: You Decide host Mel Giedroyc, who was the UK’s spokesperson for the 2018 competition in Tel Aviv. Other past spokespeople include Nigella Lawson, Fearne Cotton, Richard Osman, Scott Mills and Blue’s Duncan James.

Of course, this won’t be Rylan’s only Eurovision role this year. He’ll be co-commentating on the competition’s two semi-finals on 14th and 16th May with DJ Scott Mills. Graham Norton, however, will be back in the commentator’s seat for the grand final on 18th May.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019