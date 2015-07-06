Series four of Episodes comes to a close tonight, and what better way to celebrate another terrific run than with some equally bloopers? There's just something about getting a peek at it all going wrong, isn't there?

From Tamsin Greig and Stephen Mangan corpsing – look out for the moment the latter almost turns purple – to Matt LeBlanc realising he's adopted an awkward stance (literally), here's a selection of the best outtakes...