Episodes cast are just as funny when they mess up in these outtakes
From Stephen Mangan corpsing to a weird crouch from Matt LeBlanc, check out these bloopers from series four of the Hollywood sitcom
Series four of Episodes comes to a close tonight, and what better way to celebrate another terrific run than with some equally bloopers? There's just something about getting a peek at it all going wrong, isn't there?
From Tamsin Greig and Stephen Mangan corpsing – look out for the moment the latter almost turns purple – to Matt LeBlanc realising he's adopted an awkward stance (literally), here's a selection of the best outtakes...
And there's good news: just as Matt LeBlanc assured RadioTimes.com at the start of this series, Episodes will be back for a fifth instalment next year.
Episodes continues tonight at 10pm on BBC2