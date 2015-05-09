How much TV do you watch?

When the kids go to bed, my TV viewing starts. It’s my favourite thing — food, husband, telly! A curry or popcorn — sweet, not salted — Matt [Willis, McBusted musician] and a mixture of reality shows, ob docs like One Born Every Minute and a bit of Strictly... oh, and Peaky Blinders, I love Peaky Blinders!

Who was your first TV crush?

Zammo, before he became a junkie. I watched Grange Hill religiously. That’s probably where my love of bad boys started... and then I met some and realised, “This is so not a good idea!”