How much TV do you watch?

When the kids go to bed, my TV viewing starts. It’s my favourite thing — food, husband, telly! A curry or popcorn — sweet, not salted — Matt [Willis, McBusted musician] and a mixture of reality shows, ob docs like One Born Every Minute and a bit of Strictly... oh, and Peaky Blinders, I love Peaky Blinders!

Who was your first TV crush?

Zammo, before he became a junkie. I watched Grange Hill religiously. That’s probably where my love of bad boys started... and then I met some and realised, “This is so not a good idea!”

Current crush?

Paul O’Grady. I love him. But not his dog show, I’m not an animal person. My best friend says I’m dead inside. I don’t hate them, I just don’t want any in my house and if I stroke your dog or cat, I’ll wash my hands straight away.

What programme would you resurrect?

Blind Date — I’d love to present it! Or something like Treasure Hunt or Challenge Anneka! I love building or fixing things.

RT Audience Award favourite?

Game of Thrones or Strictly — I don’t mind which!

Who do you think should win the Bafta for Best Entertainment Programme? Vote here!

See the Baftas this Sunday from 8:00pm on BBC1

