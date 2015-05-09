Emma Willis on her love of Peaky Blinders, fancying bad boys and dreams of presenting Blind Date
The Bafta nominee for Best Entertainment Programme tells us her telly habits, and why she'd love Cilla's old job...
How much TV do you watch?
When the kids go to bed, my TV viewing starts. It’s my favourite thing — food, husband, telly! A curry or popcorn — sweet, not salted — Matt [Willis, McBusted musician] and a mixture of reality shows, ob docs like One Born Every Minute and a bit of Strictly... oh, and Peaky Blinders, I love Peaky Blinders!
Who was your first TV crush?
Zammo, before he became a junkie. I watched Grange Hill religiously. That’s probably where my love of bad boys started... and then I met some and realised, “This is so not a good idea!”
Current crush?
Paul O’Grady. I love him. But not his dog show, I’m not an animal person. My best friend says I’m dead inside. I don’t hate them, I just don’t want any in my house and if I stroke your dog or cat, I’ll wash my hands straight away.
What programme would you resurrect?
Blind Date — I’d love to present it! Or something like Treasure Hunt or Challenge Anneka! I love building or fixing things.
RT Audience Award favourite?
Game of Thrones or Strictly — I don’t mind which!
