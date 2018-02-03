And now they’re best friends in their own right. The proof?

See, Wendi used the hashtag #Friends! You can’t just do that with anyone!

The pair have even posed with a Snapchat animal filter. It's definitely serious.

And just so you’re not confused about their friendship status, Wendi has captioned the photo with the phrase “Love you more than chicken butter”! To which Bunton replied – you might want to sit down for this – “My BFF, I love you so much”.

But wait, it gets even better: there’s even a snap of the two with the Peter Andre!

Absolute insania.

Oh, and in case you’re interested, as a backing singer Wendi has also performed with the likes of The Killers, Rod Stewart, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson. That’s right: she's sung with one of the Voice judging panel already.

Sadly, Bunton won't appear on the show to cheer her friend on, but there are more pressing issues at hand: will J-Hud press her button for her own supporting singer? And – dare we say it – will Bunton/Wendi post another selfie before her audition airs? Only time/their respective Instagram accounts will tell.

The Voice UK continues on Saturday 3rd February at 8pm on ITV