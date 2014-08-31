Emma Bunton named the best Strictly Come Dancing contestant of all time
The former Spice Girl was the greatest celebrity to take to the dancefloor, according to RadioTimes.com readers
It's official. RadioTimes.com readers have spoken. Emma Bunton is the ultimate Strictly Come Dancing contestant.
She might not have been crowned Strictly champion, having only made it to third place in the competition, but Bunton, formally known as Baby Spice in chart-topping, girl power-promoting pop group The Spice Girls, has topped a poll to find the best ever celebrity dancer with 23% of the votes.
The 38-year-old singer, who is now a radio presenter, took to BBC1's ballroom eight years ago back in 2006. Dancing with professional Darren Bennett, Bunton came third in the fourth series of the show, finishing behind Matt Dawson and Mark Ramprakash, who went on to take home the Strictly glitterball.
Our poll saw Bunton up against recent favourites like Lisa Riley, Louis Smith and Susanna Reid as well as popular past contestants from the last 11 series such as Ann Widdecombe and John Sargeant, but the Wannabe singer beat them all to the top spot.
2010 winner Kara Tointon, whose romance with her professional partner Artem warmed the nations hearts, came in second place with 20% of the votes, followed by Jill Halfpenny, Mark Ramprakash and Matt Baker.
The top 10 was completed with Alesha Dixon, Harry Judd, Susanna Reid, Tom Chambers and Natalie Gumede.
Here are a few reminders of Emma Bunton's moves on the Strictly dancefloor...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNZz9RrG17Q
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0FG-2Ej0DM
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFT1yrYaiJE
Over 2,400 readers voted in RadioTimes.com's poll to find the best Strictly Come Dancing celebrity.
Strictly Come Dancing returns on Sunday 7th September at 8:00pm on BBC1