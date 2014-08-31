The 38-year-old singer, who is now a radio presenter, took to BBC1's ballroom eight years ago back in 2006. Dancing with professional Darren Bennett, Bunton came third in the fourth series of the show, finishing behind Matt Dawson and Mark Ramprakash, who went on to take home the Strictly glitterball.

Our poll saw Bunton up against recent favourites like Lisa Riley, Louis Smith and Susanna Reid as well as popular past contestants from the last 11 series such as Ann Widdecombe and John Sargeant, but the Wannabe singer beat them all to the top spot.

2010 winner Kara Tointon, whose romance with her professional partner Artem warmed the nations hearts, came in second place with 20% of the votes, followed by Jill Halfpenny, Mark Ramprakash and Matt Baker.

The top 10 was completed with Alesha Dixon, Harry Judd, Susanna Reid, Tom Chambers and Natalie Gumede.

Here are a few reminders of Emma Bunton's moves on the Strictly dancefloor...

Over 2,400 readers voted in RadioTimes.com's poll to find the best Strictly Come Dancing celebrity.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Sunday 7th September at 8:00pm on BBC1