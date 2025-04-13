Tonight (13th April), Jim Howick, Gloria Hunniford, Jamali Maddix and Ellie Goldstein will all be trying their hand are baking some impressive items, from brandy snaps to a 'my best kept secret' cake.

But who is Ellie Goldstein as she takes part in this week's Bake Off? Read on to learn more about the model.

Who is Ellie Goldstein?

Ellie Goldstein. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for British Vogue

Age: 23

Job: Model

Instagram: @elliejg16_zebedeemodel

Ellie Goldstein is a British model who has been in the industry she was 15 years old. Over the course of her career, Ellie has worked on campaigns for Superdrug, Nike and Vodafone.

In 2019, Ellie was scouted by Gucci and Vogue Italia and was the first model with a disability to represent Gucci and model their products.

In 2023, Ellie published a book about her life, Against All Odds, which tells her "astounding journey as she overcomes adversity and makes history by becoming the first supermodel with Down Syndrome to represent prestigious brands, such as Gucci and Adidas, in major campaigns around the world".

What has Ellie Goldstein said about taking part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off?

Jim Howick, Ellie Goldstein, Gloria Hunniford and Jamali Maddix. Mark Bourdillon

For Ellie, Stand Up to Cancer is important to her after losing her uncle and grandmother to cancer.

As she takes part in the show, Ellie opened up to Channel 4 about the importance of showing that people with learning disabilities are just as capable of baking as everyone else.

"It's so important to me," she said in an interview. "Everyone is capable of trying to bake, even if it goes wrong."

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues on Sunday 13th April at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.