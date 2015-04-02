"At home I move wherever I like, I can run around or ride my bike," he warbled. "At school we have a different way, we stand in line every day."

And – being Ed Sheeran – he made sure to insert some "oh-oh-ohs" where possible...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9_LOwDeMBA

But while his performance has only just appeared in full, our first-look at the 24-year-old's debut on the US children's television show – which has been on-air since 1969 – came all the way back in November 2013 courtesy of a behind-the-scenes video profiling his and Macklemore's upcoming guest spots.

"I got a call from Elmo and he wanted me to come down and play dominos with Grover," explains Sheeran. "He's a mean dominos player, I tell you," reports his new blue pal. And the rest was history...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RClv2JVb6Ws