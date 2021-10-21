Ed Sheeran is latest star name set to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story

CBeebies Bedtime Story is welcoming another chart-topper to its very impressive line-up.

Following Foo Fighters’ David Grohl‘s announcement, we’re now getting a lovely tale from none other than pop superstar, Ed Sheeran, in the coming weeks.

The singer, who has a huge array of hits under his belt, will be reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story to kids across the UK, with his episode set to air on Friday 5th November 2021. As for the story he’ll be reading, it’s one called I Talk Like a River and Ed has revealed a special connection to it.

Speaking about his time spent reading a story to all of our little ones, Sheeran said: “Growing up, I had a stutter like the boy in I Talk Like a River, so I’m delighted to be reading this story for CBeebies Bedtime Stories, especially as I’m a new dad myself. I hope the story helps inspire and support other children who stutter.”

Want a sneak peek ahead of the episode ahead of its airing? Here you go!

I Talk Like a River was written by Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith and if you have never read it before, take a look over this little synopsis.

“What if words got stuck in the back of your mouth whenever you tried to speak?

“After a day of being unable to speak when asked, and of being stared at, a boy and his father go to the river for some quiet time. ‘It’s just a bad speech day,’ says Dad. But the boy can’t stop thinking about all the eyes watching his lips twisting and twirling. When his father points to the river bubbling, churning, whirling and crashing, the boy finds a way to think about how he speaks. Even the river stutters. Like him. ‘I talk like a river,’ he says.”

You can buy I Talk Like a River at Amazon if you want it on the bookshelf.

Ed is one of many big names from the music world that has signed up CBeebies for their Bedtime Stories and, as well as Grohl, other huge names have included Dolly Parton, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Rag’n’Bone Man.

Ed Sheeran’s CBeebies Bedtime Stories will air Friday, 5th November. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.