Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

If you’re a big Foo Fighters fan and want to pass along that obsession to the next generation, now’s the perfect opportunity to introduce your children to frontman Dave Grohl.

The lead singer and former Nirvana drummer is next up on the list of famous faces that are reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story to kids across the UK, with his episode set to air on Friday 8th October 2021. And if we’re totally honest, we’re ready to sit back and listen to the story ourselves considering Grohl will be telling it.

Speaking about his time spent reading a story to all of our little ones, Grohl said: “As a proud father of three, I’ve always enjoyed reading stories to my children. It was a pleasure to read these stories for CBeebies.”

As for what the story is that he will be telling, it’s one written by Ringo Starr and is based on the Beatles song, Octopus’s Garden. Here’s the synopsis if you are not familiar with it!

“Five children on a magical journey through the Octopus’s garden. The playful Octopus takes them on a wondrous underwater adventure, riding on the backs of turtles, playing pirates in a sunken city and sheltering from a storm in the octopus’s cave.”

Word of warning that there is a strong chance your children will become hooked on the book, but the good news is that you can buy Octopus’s Garden at Amazon and it won’t set you back much.

Grohl follows many big names from the music world that have joined in with Bedtime Stories, including the likes of Dolly Parton, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Rag’n’Bone Man and even Sir Elton John!

Dave Grohl's CBeebies Bedtime Stories will air Friday, 8th October.