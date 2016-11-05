Ed Balls and Lord Sugar are having an epic Twitter dance-off
Who could have foreseen an online dance battle between a former Shadow Chancellor and the star of The Apprentice?
It all started when Lord Sugar accused Ed Balls of being a "fat canary".
Not one to take a challenge lying down, the Strictly Come Dancing star threw down his glove and, in an interview with RadioTimes.com, declared: "If Alan Sugar would like to go head-to-head doing the Samba, I’m up."
Since then, Balls has been on a mission to get his harshest critic into some lyrca and on to the dance floor – and he has finally succeeded. Well, sort of.
After Lord Sugar hinted that Strictly could be rigged to keep the former Shadow Chancellor in the competition, Balls yet again issued his challenge.
Hey @Lord_Sugar, my offer for us to do a dance-off together still stands - you choose the dance - are you up for it? (No lifts !) https://t.co/xf3AMoFl7B
— Ed Balls (@edballs) October 23, 2016
Lord Sugar was initially dismissive:
More like this
But Balls continued to bait him ("So you're running scared @Lord_Sugar - all mouth and no Quick Step?") and then – surprise! – Lord Sugar simply couldn't take it any more.
The Strictly star fired back with an excellent Dirty Dancing lift.
"I fear this will end in tears," his wife Yvette Cooper tweeted.
Oooo! Ball's in your court, Lord Sugar...