Since then, Balls has been on a mission to get his harshest critic into some lyrca and on to the dance floor – and he has finally succeeded. Well, sort of.

After Lord Sugar hinted that Strictly could be rigged to keep the former Shadow Chancellor in the competition, Balls yet again issued his challenge.

Hey @Lord_Sugar, my offer for us to do a dance-off together still stands - you choose the dance - are you up for it? (No lifts !) https://t.co/xf3AMoFl7B — Ed Balls (@edballs) October 23, 2016

Lord Sugar was initially dismissive:

But Balls continued to bait him ("So you're running scared @Lord_Sugar - all mouth and no Quick Step?") and then – surprise! – Lord Sugar simply couldn't take it any more.

The Strictly star fired back with an excellent Dirty Dancing lift.

"I fear this will end in tears," his wife Yvette Cooper tweeted.

Oooo! Ball's in your court, Lord Sugar...