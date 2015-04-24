Starring Brendan Coyle as Bates with appearances from Joanne Froggatt (Anna), Jim Carter (Carson) and James-Collier himself, the six-minute video sees "the force strong" with Lord Grantham's butler... Yes, there's a cape, yes there are light sabers, no, there is no Darth Vader (perhaps he's saving that for part two?)

James-Collier has already taken to YouTube, appearing on set at Highclere Castle, to thank fans for meeting his target via website www.evilbutler.com, promising that the second instalment will be winging its way to us soon. We'll let him off for the delay – after all, the man does have a marathon to train for...

Advertisement

The London Marathon takes place this Sunday 26th April. Downton Abbey returns to screens for a sixth and final series this autumn