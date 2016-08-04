Expect to see the likes of Hillary Clinton, Jeremy Corbyn, Adele, Danny Dyer, Zayn Malik and Bear Grylls, joining the 70 existing Newzoids characters including The Queen, Ant and Dec and Simon Cowell.

Impressionists Jon Culshaw, Debra Stephenson, Lewis Macleod and Simon Greenall voice the characters, brought to life through a combination of puppetry and computer animation.

In series one, Culshaw called Newzoids "Spitting Image for the coalition era" – let's hope this time round his political puppetry can help us through the perils of Brexit.