Donald Trump really isn't going to like his Newzoids puppet
Me-owwwwww - now that's catty from the ITV comedy
With Brexit making UK politics almost beyond parody, political satirists have turned to the United States for a little light relief. ITV's Spitting Image-esque puppet comedy Newzoids has a special plan in mind for the would-be US President Donald Trump.
The catty caricature is just one of 50 new puppets coming to TV screens for the show's second series on ITV.
Expect to see the likes of Hillary Clinton, Jeremy Corbyn, Adele, Danny Dyer, Zayn Malik and Bear Grylls, joining the 70 existing Newzoids characters including The Queen, Ant and Dec and Simon Cowell.
Impressionists Jon Culshaw, Debra Stephenson, Lewis Macleod and Simon Greenall voice the characters, brought to life through a combination of puppetry and computer animation.
In series one, Culshaw called Newzoids "Spitting Image for the coalition era" – let's hope this time round his political puppetry can help us through the perils of Brexit.