As for this generation’s crop: “David Cameron has a way of talking at a certain pace which is fast enough to not let any issue stick,” says Culshaw. And Nick Clegg: “There’s the real sad desperation of being unable to get anything done behind the eyes…” while Nigel Farage is, “the pub comedian — a pint in one hand and a ciggy in the other, churning out gags like a club comic”.

But his favourite is Ed Miliband who, “tries to be very sincere but is always one step away from an endearingly bumbling car crash.” Hopefully, Culshaw can pull the voices off more successfully when the series starts tonight.

Advertisement

Newzoids is on ITV tonight (Wednesday 15th April) at 9pm