But now some of the many, many insults that would have been made about a certain President Donald Trump have been revealed, thanks to one of the show's writers Jason Hazeley.

“Someone trick or treating as Paddy Ashdown,” was one possible description of the US president according to Hazeley's notes. “Your first girlfriend’s horrible Dad,” was another – try reading them in Charlie Brooker’s voice if its not coming across loud and clear.

People of a certain age and fond memories of certain 1980s kids shows may be tickled by “a cross between Silvio Berlusconi and Boss Hogg”. And they may also enjoy the slightly pithier "Gropey Doo,” "Buzz Shiteyear" or “Worzel Gummidge after a spa weekend”.

Some of the choicer insults are probably too rude to repeat before the watershed, while others may have been a bit of a mouthful.

We're thinking, for example, of “the American Boris Johnson, but like their milkshakes, the American version is much, much thicker – and even worse for you”.

The burns keep coming: “A guinea pig in a Toby Jug,” “the evil Beach Boy”, "Hitler Simpson" and “a fist fill of straw” spring off the page.

You can see the full – explicit – list below.

Still, as the 45th President continues his controversial visit to the UK and given Trump’s thunderous denunciation of Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of their meeting on Friday, one wonders whether some British officials will be muttering them under their breath…