However, Brooker’s announcement also came with the news of a Philomena Cunk series “a 5-part history of our glorious nation starring Philomena”, covering “the WHOLE of British history from the Big Bang to Brexit.

In five half-hourly chunks”.

Brooker also promised there would be “more good news to follow soon” and when asked by a fan about the upcoming Black Mirror season four, he said the show was “imminent”.

Brooker has delivered a review of the year since 2006, which was packaged in a half an hour show until 2010. He said on Twitter he had considered returning to a 30-minute format for 2017, but realised condensing the year into such a short slot would be “impossible madness”.

So, no 2017 Wipe, but a new Cunk series and an imminent Black Mirror season. We'll call that a fair swap.

