If the ongoing worldwide struggle for the best online deals on and around Black Friday makes you feel like the world is creeping ever closer to a technological dystopia, then it seems only appropriate that around the same time we're also getting a little more information about the new series of Black Mirror, an ACTUAL tech dystopia drama coming back to Netflix in the near future.

While we’re still not sure when the new series is coming to our TV and computer screens, a new poster for one of the episodes – Jodie Foster-directed Ark Angel – does suggest that we can at least rely on the series to be as creepy and timely as ever, with the new image showing a woman playing with her child under the heading “Mother Will Protect You”.