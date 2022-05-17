DIY SOS first-look introduces build to help teen with cerebral palsy

When Jordan was born, his parents were told he would never walk or talk, yet the determined teen has not only done both, but has also raised thousands of pounds to help pay for equipment and facilities for other young people in need.

DIY SOS airs another Big Build tonight at 8pm on BBC One, as the team help rebuild a house for a family, in order to help their teenage son with cerebral palsy.

When the family's plan to modify their home brought unforeseen problems, the money ran out and they had to move in with the children's grandma.

In an exclusive first look clip provided to RadioTimes.com, Jordan can be seen introducing the show, as presenter Nick Knowles explains that the community of Corby wanted to give something back to the inspiring and generous teen. You can watch the clip below.

Meanwhile, a second exclusive clip from the episode reveals our first glimpses at the end result, as Jordan and his siblings are shown a sitting room area in the finished house, which includes a brand-new pool table.

Not only that, but Jordan is gifted a new cue, which arrives in a case emblazoned with his name. You can watch the clip here.

DIY SOS is now in its whopping 32nd season, with Knowles having presented the show since 1999. The series switched formats in 2010 to become DIY SOS The Big Build, with the team enlisting the help of local communities to pull off ambitious renovation projects.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The official synopsis for tonight's episode notes: "Jordan is a growing lad with a very strong mind, and he just wants his independence, like any other young man his age, but he doesn’t have the space or facilities in which to develop.

"The house needs extensive work before the family can move in. Hundreds of tradespeople and volunteers from Corby and across the UK have come to help the DIY SOS team and designer Gabrielle Omar create a house that will finally be a home."

DIY SOS: The Big Build – Southmead airs Tuesday 17th May at 8pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.