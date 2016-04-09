The episode, One Man Band, takes Mickey on an adventure through London in pursuit of a suitable spot for his one-man band to perform.

The Queen sees him play and calls for the guards to seize him. After she hears him play, she changes her mind and he is knighted and employed as her personal musician.

Here’s a clip:

The new season of the comedic shorts features Mickey and pals – Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto – facing challenges in various locations around the globe including Mexico, Turkey, Egypt and Hawaii.

The London-themed episode of Disney Mickey Mouse premieres on Thursday 21st April at 8.55am on Disney Channel