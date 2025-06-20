The revived series reached 13.7 million viewers across the season and ITV were quick to renew it for a second season, which aired earlier this year.

And now, the hunt is on for season 3, with applications open for those keen to try their luck at beating the banker.

So, how can you apply? Read on for all the details on how to apply for Deal or No Deal.

How to apply for Deal or No Deal

Stephen Mulhern for Deal or No Deal. Remarkable Entertainment

Applications are now open for the new series of Deal or No Deal on ITV, with the casting team looking for a new batch of contestants to join host Stephen Mulhern.

The closing date for applications is midnight on Friday 21st November 2025, so there is plenty of time to submit your entry.

The application form reads: "Deal or No Deal is back for a brand new series on ITV and you can be part of it! There's no need for general knowledge on this show, but can you handle the pressure and take on The Banker?

"We’re on the hunt for new contestants to join our host Stephen Mulhern in the return of one of the most exciting and iconic gameshows of all time."

Those eligible to take part must to be 18 years old or over, have the right to reside or currently lawfully reside in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man and need to be available to commit for up to 12 days of filming weekdays.

If you fancy your luck at taking part, click here to apply.

Deal or No Deal is available to watch on ITVX.

