O'Doherty will be stepping into the famous tent alongside Oti Mabuse, Suzi Ruffell and Gabby Logan - who will all be vying for the starry title. As ever, each will be tasked with a Showstopper, Technical and Signature challenge - but who will come out on top?

As David prepares himself for the tent, here's everything you need to know about the comedian.

Who is David O'Doherty?

David O'Doherty. Channel 4

Age: 48

More like this

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @phlaimeaux

X/Twitter: @phlaimeaux

David O'Doherty is an Irish comedian whose career in comedy first began while studying at Trinity College Dublin.

O'Doherty has held a number of shows at the Edinburgh Fringe across the past two decades, returning every year other than in 2020 and 2021.

The comic has received critical acclaim for his work, and in 2014 he won Best International Comedian at the Sydney Comedy Festival.

He also regularly appears on Would I Lie to You?, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Never Mind the Buzzcocks. Outside of TV, David has written a number of books and two plays.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is The Great Celebrity Bake Off on TV?

The third episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Sunday 31st March at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

The episode will see the third batch of celebrities enter the famous tent, as Oti Mabuse, Gabby Logan, David O'Doherty and Suzi Ruffell put their baking skills to the test. But who will succeed?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer continues on Channel 4 on Sunday 31st March.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.