David Bowie shortlisted for 2016 Mercury Music Prize
The artist's final album, Blackstar, joins Radiohead, Laura Mvula and more on the 12-album shortlist
David Bowie's final album Blackstar has been shortlisted for the 2016 Mercury Prize.
The artist, who passed away in January this year, has been nominated for the annual music prize as part of the 12-album shortlist.
Blackstar was released two days before Bowie's death, and shot to number one in both the UK and the US.
Radiohead earn their fifth Mercury Prize nomination for their latest album A Moon Shaped Pool, although they have yet to win the prize.
Laura Mvula also features on the album of the year shortlist, along with rappers Kano and Skepta.
The winner will be announced in a ceremony on 15 September, live on BBC4 and BBC Radio 6 Music.
Mercury Prize 2016 shortlist in full
Anohni - Hopelessness
Bat For Lashes - The Bride
David Bowie - Blackstar
Jamie Woon - Making Time
Kano - Made In The Manor
Laura Mvula - The Dreaming Room
Michael Kiwanuka - Love and Hate
Radiohead - A Moon Shaped Pool
Savages - Adore Life
Skepta - Konnichiwa
The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep...
The Comet Is Coming - Channel The Spirits