Blackstar was released two days before Bowie's death, and shot to number one in both the UK and the US.

Radiohead earn their fifth Mercury Prize nomination for their latest album A Moon Shaped Pool, although they have yet to win the prize.

Laura Mvula also features on the album of the year shortlist, along with rappers Kano and Skepta.

The winner will be announced in a ceremony on 15 September, live on BBC4 and BBC Radio 6 Music.

Mercury Prize 2016 shortlist in full

Anohni - Hopelessness

Bat For Lashes - The Bride

David Bowie - Blackstar

Jamie Woon - Making Time

Kano - Made In The Manor

Laura Mvula - The Dreaming Room

Michael Kiwanuka - Love and Hate

Radiohead - A Moon Shaped Pool

Savages - Adore Life

Skepta - Konnichiwa

The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep...

The Comet Is Coming - Channel The Spirits