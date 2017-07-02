e, and while he failed to secure a coveted final spot in the coaches' teams, it was clear he had struck a chord with Danny.

Watch his full performance again below.

Tomos said he chose the song because it was "about dad leaving her and I can relate to that".

More like this

Danny agreed: "I can relate to that too" he said, before welling up again.

All three coaches now have their teams in place, with Danny, Pixie Lott and will.i.am preparing for the Battle Rounds next Saturday.

Advertisement

Find out about all their teams by clicking on the links below.