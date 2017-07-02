The Voice Kids has proved something of an emotional rollercoaster for coach and McFly star Danny Jones, who was left in tears on Saturday night thanks to a beautiful performance during the final Blind Audition.

Advertisement

11-year-old Tomos from Wales sang Kelly Clarkson's Piece by Piec

e, and while he failed to secure a coveted final spot in the coaches' teams, it was clear he had struck a chord with Danny.

Watch his full performance again below.

Tomos said he chose the song because it was "about dad leaving her and I can relate to that".

More like this

Danny agreed: "I can relate to that too" he said, before welling up again.

All three coaches now have their teams in place, with Danny, Pixie Lott and will.i.am preparing for the Battle Rounds next Saturday.

Advertisement

Find out about all their teams by clicking on the links below.

Team Danny

Team Pixie

Team Will

Find out more

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement