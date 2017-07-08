The Voice Kids: Who's on Team Will?
Will's got his team ready after the final Blind Audition – who is he taking to the next stage of the competition?
Brooke
Age: 12
From: Milton Keynes
Audition Song: Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush
Who turned: Covering Kate Bush isn’t an easy thing for anyone to do, let alone for a 12 year old. Her performance earned her turns from Danny and Will.
Perry
Age: 14
From: Norwich
Audition Song: Stay With Me – Sam Smith
Who Turned: Sneaky Will left us at the edge of our seats, as he didn’t push the button for Perry until the last second.
Jake
Age: 12
From: Wigan
Audition Song: All of Me – John Legend
Who Turned: Yet again Will waited until right at the end to turn as Jakes performance got more and more confident as time went on.
Lil T
Age: 10
From: Leicester
Audition Song: Shutdown – Skepta
Who Turned: Within 5 seconds of Lil T opening his mouth Will turned and joined him on stage. Danny and Pixie also turned, as although they knew Lil T would go on team Will they didn’t want to miss any of the onstage action.
Adam
Age: 14
From: County Clare
Audition Song: When You Love Someone – James TW
Who Turned: Adam received instant turns from Danny and Pixie, but it was Will, who turned at the end of the song that got Adam on his team.
Zara
Age: 11
From: Nottingham
Audition Song: Virtual Insanity – Jamiroquai
Who turned: Zara seemed slightly shy on stage, but this didn't detract from the power of her voice, and both Danny and Will turned.
Francesca
Age: 13
From: Buckinghamshire
Audition Song: If I Ain't Got You – Alicia Keys
Who Turned: All three judges turned for Francesca's soulful, slow and chilled out tones, with Pixie spinning around after only a few notes.
Dominiyka
Audition Song: Diamonds - Rihanna
Who turned: Will and Danny both turned for Dominiyka, but her stylish outfit meant that fashionista Will was the obvious choice.
Victoria
Age: 14
From: Bath
Audition Song: O Mio Babbino Caro
Marby
Age: 14
From: Kildare, Ireland
Audition Song: Slip – Stooshe
Gina
Age: 13
From: Bromley, London
Audition Song: I Put a Spell On You – Nina Simone
Cole
Age: 13
From: Leeds
Audition Song: My Boo – Ghost Town DJs