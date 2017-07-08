From: Milton Keynes

Audition Song: Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush

Who turned: Covering Kate Bush isn’t an easy thing for anyone to do, let alone for a 12 year old. Her performance earned her turns from Danny and Will.

More like this

Perry

Age: 14

From: Norwich

Audition Song: Stay With Me – Sam Smith

Who Turned: Sneaky Will left us at the edge of our seats, as he didn’t push the button for Perry until the last second.

Jake

Age: 12

From: Wigan

Audition Song: All of Me – John Legend

Who Turned: Yet again Will waited until right at the end to turn as Jakes performance got more and more confident as time went on.

Lil T

Age: 10

From: Leicester

Audition Song: Shutdown – Skepta

Who Turned: Within 5 seconds of Lil T opening his mouth Will turned and joined him on stage. Danny and Pixie also turned, as although they knew Lil T would go on team Will they didn’t want to miss any of the onstage action.

Adam

Age: 14

From: County Clare

Audition Song: When You Love Someone – James TW

Who Turned: Adam received instant turns from Danny and Pixie, but it was Will, who turned at the end of the song that got Adam on his team.

Zara

Age: 11

From: Nottingham

Audition Song: Virtual Insanity – Jamiroquai

Who turned: Zara seemed slightly shy on stage, but this didn't detract from the power of her voice, and both Danny and Will turned.

Francesca

Age: 13

From: Buckinghamshire

Audition Song: If I Ain't Got You – Alicia Keys

Who Turned: All three judges turned for Francesca's soulful, slow and chilled out tones, with Pixie spinning around after only a few notes.

Dominiyka

Audition Song: Diamonds - Rihanna

Who turned: Will and Danny both turned for Dominiyka, but her stylish outfit meant that fashionista Will was the obvious choice.

Victoria

Age: 14

From: Bath

Audition Song: O Mio Babbino Caro

Marby

Age: 14

From: Kildare, Ireland

Audition Song: Slip – Stooshe

Gina

Age: 13

From: Bromley, London

Audition Song: I Put a Spell On You – Nina Simone

Cole

Age: 13

From: Leeds

Advertisement

Audition Song: My Boo – Ghost Town DJs