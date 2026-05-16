Czechia's Daniel Žižka's performance didn't go entirely to plan during tonight's Eurovision grand final...

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The performance to Crossroad, which Daniel wrote alongside Viliam Béreš faced some technical difficulties during the stream for audiences at home, with glitches and lines running across the screen.

The cameraman could then be seen in vision and taking a slight stumble while filming the performance.

BBC commentator Graham Norton provided fans with clarity around the situation, confirming there were some technical difficulties during the performance.

Following Daniel's performance, the presenter said: "A great performance vocally but quite a few technical problems there that did not happen in any of the rehearsals. The distorted picture and I think the cameraman inside the mirrors fell. I’m not quite sure. But Czechia won’t be happy about that."

Daniel Zizka. Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP via Getty Images

The official Czechia Eurovision account shared a statement online, sharing a reel that read: "We know. You know. But tonight isn't for us about the camera. It is about Daniel's voice. And we're so damn proud of him."

Fans noticed the mishap and have shared their reactions on social media, with one user writing: "Why was bro from Czechia lagging".

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Others have called for Daniel be offered the chance to perform again, with one user writing: "So, they will have to repeat his performance, right?"

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However the EBU has confirmed that Daniel will not perform again, saying in a statement: "There was a small camera issue during the performance of Czechia's song at the Grand Final of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest. The artist’s performance and audio were not affected so the song will not be performed again."

Daniel Žižka is a 23-year-old singer and songwriter from Prague who initially studied musical theatre before creating his own music which focuses on storytelling.

Speaking prior to the competition about what he hopes to achieve from his performance at Eurovision, Žižka said: "Eurovision is a huge platform and a big show. But what I mainly want to bring there is music and emotion.

"I don’t want to compete hidden behind flashiness and spectacle. I want to stand firmly behind who I am as an artist."

Watch Daniel's semi-final performance below.

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The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to take part in the event due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

This year, a number of countries will boycott the contest following the European Broadcasting Union’s decision not to expel Israel from the competition.

At the EBU general assembly in December 2025, a vote was held to introduce new rules that would stop governments and third parties from disproportionately promoting songs to influence voters. No vote was held on Israel’s participation.

The EBU said in a statement : "A large majority of members agreed that there was no need for a further vote on participation and that the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 should proceed as planned, with the additional safeguards in place."

Following this, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland confirmed they would not participate in this year’s Eurovision.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ said : "RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there, which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk."

The BBC, which broadcasts the competition in the UK, has said it supports the decision made by the EBU. "This is about enforcing the rules of the EBU and being inclusive," it said in a statement.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

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