Viewers were quite surprised by the sound.

I confess I can't work out whether this is meant as a compliment or not...

Some people did seem to find it, well, a tad annoying...

Come on... everyone else loves it!

Tiny bit in love with Daniel Radcliffe's dorky laugh — Claire / Chad (@kitation) April 10, 2015

It's so right, so so right...

Is it wrong that I absolutely love Daniel Radcliffe's laugh?!? #HIGNFY — Rick Offland (@RickOff) April 10, 2015

Look, it's actually a pretty important laugh people:

DANIEL RADCLIFFE'S LAUGH GIVES ME LIFE — molly (@jamesxlily) March 8, 2015

Here, check out a clip and make your own mind up how you feel about the laugh (love it, you should definitely love it).

Have I Got News For You continues next Friday at 9:00pm on BBC1