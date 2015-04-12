Daniel Radcliffe's laugh entertains Have I Got News for You viewers
The Harry Potter star's endearingly boyish laugh caught everyone's attention when he hosted the BBC panel show
Daniel Radcliffe, it transpires, has the sort of laugh you'd notice even across the most crowded of rooms.
He showed off this rather boyish chuckle while hosting Have I Got News For You this week. Honestly, if Harry Potter had ever laughed like this while wearing his invisibility cloak, he'd never have made it through so many films.
Viewers were quite surprised by the sound.
I confess I can't work out whether this is meant as a compliment or not...
Some people did seem to find it, well, a tad annoying...
Come on... everyone else loves it!
Tiny bit in love with Daniel Radcliffe's dorky laugh
— Claire / Chad (@kitation) April 10, 2015
It's so right, so so right...
Is it wrong that I absolutely love Daniel Radcliffe's laugh?!? #HIGNFY
— Rick Offland (@RickOff) April 10, 2015
Look, it's actually a pretty important laugh people:
DANIEL RADCLIFFE'S LAUGH GIVES ME LIFE
— molly (@jamesxlily) March 8, 2015
Here, check out a clip and make your own mind up how you feel about the laugh (love it, you should definitely love it).
Have I Got News For You continues next Friday at 9:00pm on BBC1