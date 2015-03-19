It will be Radcliffe's second stint in the hot seat. The 25-year-old actor presented the topical news quiz back in December 2012.

Only Connect quiz-master Victoria Coren will host the second episode in the series, while controversial Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson, who is currently being investigated by the BBC for allegedly punching a producer, is set to present an episode in May.

“As far as I’m concerned he is hosting Have I Got News for You, the BBC has not told me what to do yet and it will be an interesting conversation,” said Jimmy Mulville, the head of independent producers Hat Trick, at a Broadcasting Press Guild breakfast earlier this week. "He is due to present the third episode which I think is in early May."

Have I Got News For You returns for a 9-week run on BBC1.