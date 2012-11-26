Daniel Radcliffe to host Have I Got News for You
Harry Potter will sit in guest presenter's chair for series finale
Published: Monday, 26 November 2012 at 4:00 pm
Daniel Radcliffe will host the satirical BBC1 news quiz Have I Got News for You on 21 December.
The last show of the current series will see the Harry Potter star appear alongside Outnumbered creator Andy Hamilton, as well as regular team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.
It will be Radcliffe's first time in the guest host's chair. Presenters in the current series have included Clare Balding, Jo Brand, Jeremy Clarkson, Damian Lewis and Roger Moore.
Jack Whitehall hosts on 30 November, with the 7 and 14 December presenters still to be confirmed.
Radcliffe is to star in the comedy drama A Young Doctor's Notebook, alongside Mad Men's Jon Hamm, on Sky Arts 1 from 6 December.
