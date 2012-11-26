It will be Radcliffe's first time in the guest host's chair. Presenters in the current series have included Clare Balding, Jo Brand, Jeremy Clarkson, Damian Lewis and Roger Moore.

Jack Whitehall hosts on 30 November, with the 7 and 14 December presenters still to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Radcliffe is to star in the comedy drama A Young Doctor's Notebook, alongside Mad Men's Jon Hamm, on Sky Arts 1 from 6 December.