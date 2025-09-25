This wouldn't be the first time a celebrity has been forced to pull out of the show and was then replaced, with Kelvin Fletcher filling Jamie Laing's spot in 2019 just before the first live show of the series.

But will the same happen this year? Read on for all the current speculation around whether Dani Dyer will be replaced on Strictly Come Dancing.

Will Dani Dyer be replaced on Strictly Come Dancing?

At the time of reporting, there has been no confirmation as to whether Dani Dyer will be replaced on Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

However, during an appearance on This Morning, head judge Shirley Ballas said show bosses were "hustling and bustling" to find a solution.

She said: "I did speak to the executive producer [about a replacement] to try to get an answer for you and they're hustling and bustling to see what they can do, we're a dancer down.

"So, either, someone won't go home the first week or something like that. But let's hope that someone else will get the opportunity."

Why did Dani Dyer withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing?

Earlier this week, the BBC announced Dani Dyer would no longer be taking part after fracturing her ankle during rehearsals.

While training for the first live show, Dani explained she had a fall. While she initially thought she had just rolled her foot, an MRI scan confirmed it was a fracture.

In a statement, Dani continued: "Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable (!!) and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance so l’ve had to pull out of the show.

"To say I’m heartbroken is the biggest understatement. I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on."

There is hope Dani could return to the ballroom next year, however, just as Jamie Laing did the year after his injury.

Ballas also said: "I know her work ethic and when she got onto Strictly I thought 'They don't know what's hit them!' This young lady is all sparkle, and of course, yesterday, she fell on her ankle, or twisted it, she has a hairline fracture, so she's out.

"I spoke to her yesterday and she's mortified and devastated but as I said to her, she could come back next year. You know like Jamie Laing did, and he made the final."

Dani's dancing partner Nikita echoed the sentiment on Instagram, posting a carrousel of the pair with "it breaks my heart knowing how excited you were to do your absolute best on the show! Hopefully we can pick up next year" written in the caption.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 27th September at 6:55pm.

